RWE becomes majority shareholder in Rampion offshore wind farm

Germany’s RWE has acquired a further 20% stake from E.ON in the British offshore wind farm Rampion to become its majority shareholder.

Having acquired a 30.1% stake from E.ON in 2019, RWE now holds 50.1% in the 400 MW wind farm which is already being operated by RWE Renewables. The remaining stake is half by a Macquarie-led consortium with 25% and Canada’s Enbridge with 24.9%.

“The United Kingdom provides great opportunity for renewables growth with significant ramp-up potential. This means the UK will play an important role in RWE’s strategy to grow its renewables business. The company is currently constructing the offshore wind farm Triton Knoll which is expected to be fully commissioned in early 2022,” RWE stated in a release.

Closing of the transaction is scheduled to take place within the first half of 2021.