RWE expands Irish offshore wind footprint

German utility RWE has expanded its offshore wind portfolio with the acquisition of Irish company Western Power Offshore Developments, which is in the early stages of developing the East Celtic project off the coast of Ireland.

RWE is already developing the Dublin Array wind farm project in partnership with Saorgus Energy, off the coast of Dublin and Wicklow, which will generate up to 600 to 900 MW of electricity.

The East Celtic project is in the very early stages of development, and important decisions have yet to be made, from the overall size of the wind farm to turbine locations, cable routes and land-based developments, RWE said.

The wind farm is expected to be located approximately 10 kilometers off the coasts of Wexford and Waterford. Depending on the final agreed-upon installed capacity, and once fully developed and constructed, it could have the potential to generate up to 900 MW of wind power.