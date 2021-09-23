RWE invests in new offshore wind hub in Grimsby

German energy firm RWE is expanding its existing Triton Knoll offshore wind farm base with the investment in an operations hub at Grimsby’s Royal Dock on the UK east coast that will host its specialist team for component exchanges and offshore repairs.

As part of the move, RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and maintenance activities to the new hub in the future. In total, RWE expects the new facility will accommodate around 140 RWE employees, with potentially around 60 new jobs created, plus indirect jobs required in support.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore, RWE Renewables, said: “The Grimsby Hub will be a significant facility for RWE, where we will establish a dynamic one-team approach for the operation of our two largest offshore windfarms. By clustering our operations and control room activities in one place, we can share knowledge, expertise and learning that will be beneficial to the whole RWE offshore fleet.”

RWE said it chose Grimsby because of its proximity to existing and future projects and its deep-water quayside, which is suited to the use of service operations vessels. The company will lease an additional 1.3 acres of land to enable the expansion. Construction is due to start in Q1 2022 and will run until Q4 2022. Once constructed, the new facility will include a joint control room offering 24/7 monitoring of multiple sites, new shared office space, and separate warehouse facilities.