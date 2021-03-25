RWE moves forward with $4bn Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Germany’s RWE has taken the financial investment decision on its larges ever offshore project, the 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project, off the UK’s North East coast.

The fully-owned project will see RWE invest a total close to £3bn ($4.1bn), with offshore construction set for 2023 and completion in 2026.

Sven Utermöhlen, chief operating officer for wind offshore global at RWE Renewables, commented: “Taking the financial investment decision for RWE’s largest ever offshore wind project is a great moment for the entire RWE Renewables team. Successfully developing a project of this size once again demonstrates our expertise and positive track-record for delivering cost effective, innovative offshore wind energy around the globe. Sofia will break new ground for RWE, establishing our expertise for installing 14 megawatts turbines, the most advanced technology, further offshore. It will also provide invaluable experience that we can deploy on our new projects, especially at our two new adjacent sites on Dogger Bank, which we were recently awarded by The Crown Estate, and also our portfolio around the world.”

The project is located on Dogger Bank, and will have a single offshore converter platform with the electricity generated transported via a high voltage direct current export cable to landfall 220km away in Redcar, Teesside.

Preferred supplier agreements are already in place for all of Sofia’s key suppliers including Siemens Gamesa, Van Oord and Prysmian Group. RWE will now work to finalise contracts with them in the coming weeks.