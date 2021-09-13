RWE, NTE and Havfram look to develop Norwegian offshore wind floaters

RWE, NTE and Havfram have teamed up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind projects, which will begin later this year.

The Norwegian ministry of petroleum and energy has designated the Utsira Nord, located around 30 km off the coast of Norway, to build up to 1.5 GW of new floating offshore capacity.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind RWE Renewables, said: “Utsira Nord is an excellent opportunity for us to develop a floating offshore wind project on an industrial scale with two strong Norwegian partners.”

The partners are convinced that offshore wind energy will be a key component in the future energy mix and one of the solutions to meeting the growing demand for renewables. Moreover, it will allow new industries to develop and will lead to new jobs being created.

“The expansion of offshore wind is a crucial factor for a successful energy transition in Norway. With RWE and NTE, we strive to advance this transition, and aim to be a valuable addition to Norway’s marine energy sector,” stated Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Havfram.

RWE is conducting research and development work for floating offshore wind technology in three joint ventures in Norway, the US and Spain.

“In the field of floating offshore wind power, we are doing pioneering work at no less than three demonstration plants, including the TetraSpar demonstrator which is being commissioned now at its site less than 20 km from Utsira Nord. We will put the knowledge and experience we have gained in our pilot projects to work in Norway in the future,” Utermöhlen added.

Apart from Utsira Nord, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Sørlige Nordsjø II for fixed offshore wind projects. RWE has already expressed interest in this area, which borders the Danish sector in the North Sea.