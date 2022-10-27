RWE places bids for five wind permits in Polish Baltic Sea

German utility RWE has submitted bids for all five areas in the latest Polish offshore wind seabed leasing round in the Baltic Sea with a total capacity of 7.8 GW.

The area includes a site, located in the direct vicinity of RWE’s under-development FEW Baltic 2 wind farm, for which the company has introduced a 1.8 GW project named Sharco Duo.

RWE said the design concept for this project would support the integration of the offshore wind farm into the Polish energy system, including green hydrogen production together with innovative electricity storage solutions. The wind farm is targeted for as early as 2028 and once fully operational, it would be capable of producing enough electricity to supply 11m Poles annually.

The company added it is also ready to place diversified bids for the other additional areas made available for offshore wind farms by the Polish government.

Together with other projects for which RWE applied the Sharco Duo wind farm will if successful be in a position to qualify for contract-for-difference (CfD) auctions due to be held in 2025.

RWE earlier in October unveiled another of its planned Polish projects, the up-to-1.5GW Freeboard 1.