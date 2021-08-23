RWE Renewables boss resigns

RWE Renewables’ CEO Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath has resigned from the company as the German energy utility pushes for a reorganisation of the business.

RWE has decided to reorganise its renewables businesses and separate offshore wind and onshore wind/PV units in the future “to focus even better on the specific requirements of the different businesses.”

The company said Dotzenrath has left RWE at her own request with effect from August 23, 2021. She has been the CEO of RWE Renewables since October 2019. Before this, she served as the CEO of E.ON Climate & Renewables and as a member of the board of E.ON’s integrated conventional generation and renewables business.

Moving forward, Sven Utermöhlen, COO of RWE Renewables, will be responsible for the offshore wind division, while Silvia Ortín Rios will be in charge of Onshore Wind/PV.