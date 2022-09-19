RWE sets sights on Latvian offshore wind

German utility RWE has teamed up with Latvia’s state-owned Latvenergo, one of the largest power suppliers in the Baltic States, to jointly develop, build and operate offshore wind projects off the Latvian coast.

An equal partnership has been forged to support the build-out of offshore wind in order to strengthen Latvia’s energy independence, which targets 800 MW of capacity by 2030, in addition to the 1 GW cross-border ELWIND offshore project in collaboration with Estonia.

“The Baltic Sea wind off Latvia’s shores is a national treasure with untapped potential. Going forward, this will undoubtedly increase the energy independence of Latvia and neighbouring countries, and will enable the export of electricity to the growing European electricity market,” said Mārtiņš Čakste, chairman of the management board and CEO of Latvenergo.

RWE operates 18 offshore wind farms in five countries and is well advanced in the development of its 350 MW F.E.W. Baltic II wind farm off the Polish coast and is progressing with the development of the 1.6 GW Södra Victoria project off the Swedish coast. By 2030, RWE intends to grow its offshore wind capacity from currently 3 GW to 8 GW.

“Offshore wind is key to meeting the increasing demand for renewable power in Europe, supporting local industries and creating new, future-proof jobs. Together with our partner Latvenergo we are committed to contributing towards delivering Latvia’s offshore wind ambitions – hand in hand with the local communities and supply chain. We bring more than 20 years of experience and technical expertise in the offshore industry to this partnership,” remarked Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind of RWE Renewables.