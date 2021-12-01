RWE wins Danish offshore wind lottery

German-based energy company RWE has won the concession to build Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date, with a planned capacity of around 1 GW.

The tendering procedure for the wind farm called Thor was decided by a drawing of lots as several bidders offered to develop the project with the largest possible capacity and at a minimum price of only 0.01 DKK/kWh.

The Thor wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast and is scheduled to reach full operation in 2027. Once fully operational, it will produce enough electricity to supply the equivalent of around 1.4m Danish households.

The Danish Energy Agency said Denmark should receive about DKK2.8bn ($428m) from the wind farm for the first few years of operations, based on anticipated electricity prices.

The draw took place on Wednesday and was monitored by an independent auditor and the Danish state’s legal advisor as well as the project bidders. In addition to RWE, bidders in the tender included Ørsted, Vattenfall, SSE, Eneco, TotalEnergies and Iberdrola.