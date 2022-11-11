RWE wins Dutch subsidy-free offshore wind tender 

German utility RWE has secured the rights to build a 700 MW offshore wind farm in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind site is located about 53 km off the Dutch coast. The zero-subsidy project will include electrolyser capacity for green hydrogen production as well as electricity for district heating and industrial applications, battery storage and floating solar energy.

“With our innovative concept we developed a blueprint for a new generation of offshore wind farms, which can be perfectly integrated into the energy system,” said Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE.

The wind farm is expected to be operational by 2026 and account for about 6% of the current electricity consumption in the Netherlands, which aims to boost its offshore wind capacity to 21 GW by 2030.

“Winning this offshore site marks RWE’s entry into the Dutch offshore wind market, one of our key strategic growth markets in Europe. Hollandse Kust West VII will seriously contribute to the energy transition by producing green electricity for almost one million Dutch homes,” added Krebber.