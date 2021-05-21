Sabrina Chao becomes president of BIMCO

Sabrina Chao from Hong Kong’s Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings has taken over from Şadan Kaptanoğlu, managing director of Kaptanoglu Shipping, as the next president of BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association.

“Over the next two years, one of my key priorities is to use this opportunity to help increase awareness of our industry and our seafarers. The pandemic has exposed the lack of knowledge by policymakers about the important role we play in society, causing inaction when it comes to solving urgent issues including the crew change crisis and piracy. We need to keep raising our voice outside of our industry,” Chao said on taking the BIMCO presidency yesterday.

Nikolaus Schües, CEO of German-based Reederei F. Laeisz, has been elected as president designate, set to take over from Chao in 2023.

“We need strong industry bodies more than ever, as we face a tremendous amount of regulatory pressure from governments. We must work together to find solutions to decarbonise while assuring a level playing field. I am honoured that I will take part in this journey with BIMCO,” Chao added.