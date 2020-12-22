Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers acquires newbuild post-panamax bulker

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 22, 2020
Greek bulk carrier owner Safe Bulkers has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a Japanese-built 87,000 dwt post-panamax newbuild bulk carrier.

According to the company, the vessel was bought at an attractive price with a scheduled delivery within the third quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the company secured a new loan facility for up to 60% post-delivery financing of the acquisition.

“We continue to invest in technologically advanced vessels complying with the latest environmental regulations in an effort to renew our fleet. The company’s capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of this newbuild are being financed through the new financial agreements. Safe Bulkers maintains a strong financial position with liquidity exceeding $167 million, that provides us with the required financial flexibility, and a previously announced at the market equity offering, that may be utilized at stock prices levels and at times that the Company deems to be appropriate,’’ said Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers.

