Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers acquires secondhand panamax

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 17, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Safe Bulkers

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 2013-built Japanese panamax bulker.

Safe Bulkers has paid $22m for the vessel, which is scheduled for delivery by August 2021. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “This new acquisition is part of our efforts to gradually renew our fleet through selective acquisition of younger second-hand Japanese built tonnage replacing older vessels or Chinese built vessels. The core part of our renewal strategy remains the acquisition of advanced design energy efficient newbuilds.”

Last month, Safe Bulkers bought two bulkers currently under construction while also offloading two older bulkers as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 17, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button