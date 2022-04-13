Safe Bulkers adds another capesize

Monaco-headquartered Greek owner Safe Bulkers has sealed its second cape deal this year with the acquisition of a 2012-built Chinese capesize bulker for $30m.

The 181,000 dwt vessel will be renamed Michalis H when it is delivered during next month. The acquisition takes the Safe Bulkers fleet to 41 vessels, of which seven are capesizes.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “We have further expanded in the cape market segment acquiring our seventh vessel, at what we believe a competitive purchase price, utilising our liquidity.”

Brokers have yet to identify the ship involved in the sale.