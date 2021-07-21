Safe Bulkers adds another three kamsarmaxes

New York-listed dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers continues to move forward with its fleet renewal strategy, adding three more kamsarmaxes to its order book.

The company says it has acquired three Japanese kamsarmaxes at attractive prices, with scheduled delivery dates within the fourth quarter of 2023 for one of the vessels and within the first quarter of 2024 for the other two vessels.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “We are continuing our fleet renewal strategy, by ordering three additional vessels, bringing the total number of newbuilds to eight GHG-EEDI Phase 3, NOx-Tier III. In parallel, the Company has already acquired two younger second hand vessels. Newbuild orders and second hand acquisitions are in the context of our strategy to replace older or Chinese-built vessels, six of which have been sold until now.”

Safe Bulkers currently owns a fleet of 28 vessels.