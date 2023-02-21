Safe Bulkers adds Japanese kamsarmax to expanding newbuild list

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers is expanding its fleet with a Japanese kamsarmax newbuild set to deliver in the second quarter of 2025.

The Monaco-headquartered firm said the 81,800 dwt vessel comes at an attractive price designed to meet the EEDI Phase 3 requirements and also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation.

“This newbuild vessel is a sister vessel to a number of newbuilds in our orderbook with advanced energy efficiency characteristics and lower fuel consumption,” the company said in a release.

The Polys Hajioannou-led firm has a fleet of 44 vessels, consisting of 12 panamax, seven kamsarmax, 17 post-panamax and eight capesize vessels with nine newbuilds scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2025 of which eight kamsarmaxes.