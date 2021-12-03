Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers continues fleet renewal, adding another newbuild kamsarmax

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 3, 2021
Safe Bulkers

Monaco-headquartered Greek owner Safe Bulkers has announced that it has entered into agreement for the acquisition of a Japanese 82,000 dwt kamsarmax.

The company says the vessel will meet the requirements of EEDI phase 3, and is scheduled delivery date late in 2023. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.

Safe Bulkers now has nine vessels on order in Japan, with deliveries starting from second quarter 2022. The orderbook consists of three post-panamaxes and six kamsarmaxes.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “We managed to develop one additional newbuild, sister vessel to existing orderbook, with a relatively prompt delivery date for Japanese newbuildings.”

In 2021, Safe Bulkers has offloaded seven vessels and brought in four on the secondhand market as it works to renew its fleet.

