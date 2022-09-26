Safe Bulkers ships out older kamsarmax

New York-listed dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers continues its fleet renewal programme, having sealed a deal to sell its 2006-built kamsarmax Pedhoulas Trader to an undisclosed buyer for $15.84m.

The sale of the Japanese-built 82,300 dwt vessel comes with a forward delivery date within December of this year and leaves Safe Bulkers currently with seven kamsarmaxes, with the oldest one being the 2006-built Pedhoulas Merchant.

“We continued to sell older tonnage as we take delivery of our newbuild IMO Phase 3 vessels, improving the fleet environmental performance and increasing our competitiveness in the new more stringent regulatory environment,” said Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers.

As of August, the Monaco-headquartered Greek owner’s fleet stood at 44 bulkers with an average age of 10.3 years and nine ships on order, of which seven kamsarmaxes set to deliver from Q1 2023 until Q1 2025.