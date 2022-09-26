Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers ships out older kamsarmax

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 26, 2022
0 59 1 minute read
Safe Bulkers

New York-listed dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers continues its fleet renewal programme, having sealed a deal to sell its 2006-built kamsarmax Pedhoulas Trader to an undisclosed buyer for $15.84m.

The sale of the Japanese-built 82,300 dwt vessel comes with a forward delivery date within December of this year and leaves Safe Bulkers currently with seven kamsarmaxes, with the oldest one being the 2006-built Pedhoulas Merchant.

“We continued to sell older tonnage as we take delivery of our newbuild IMO Phase 3 vessels, improving the fleet environmental performance and increasing our competitiveness in the new more stringent regulatory environment,” said Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers.

As of August, the Monaco-headquartered Greek owner’s fleet stood at 44 bulkers with an average age of 10.3 years and nine ships on order, of which seven kamsarmaxes set to deliver from Q1 2023 until Q1 2025.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 26, 2022
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button