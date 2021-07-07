Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers snaps up another newbuild

Safe Bulkers

Monaco-headquartered dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has entered into an agreement to acquire a Japanese-built kamsarmax newbuild, with delivery set for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The vessels is the fifth resale bulker it has bought since October, with three post-panamaxes and two kamrsarmaxes now on order. The company has offloaded several ageing bulkers also, as part of a fleet renewal programme.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “We continue to invest in the most efficient, environmental friendly available vessels in the market, gradually renewing our fleet.’’

