Safe Bulkers snaps up another newbuild

Monaco-headquartered dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has entered into an agreement to acquire a Japanese-built kamsarmax newbuild, with delivery set for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The vessels is the fifth resale bulker it has bought since October, with three post-panamaxes and two kamrsarmaxes now on order. The company has offloaded several ageing bulkers also, as part of a fleet renewal programme.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “We continue to invest in the most efficient, environmental friendly available vessels in the market, gradually renewing our fleet.’’