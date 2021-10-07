Dry CargoEurope

Safe Bulkers ties another capesize down to a long-term deal

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesOctober 8, 2021
NYSE-listed bulker owner Safe Bulkers has announced its second long-term capesize charter this week, sealing a three-year time charter for 2014-built Japanese capesize Lake Despina.

The charter is at a gross daily charter rate of $22,500, with an additional $3m payment upon commencement, which is scheduled for between the end of January 2022 and the end of May 2022. There is also a one-year extension option at $27,500 per day.

Earlier this week Safe Bulkers announced a three-year charter for its latest acquisition, a 2012-built Japanese capesize bulker, which is scheduled for delivery in November.

Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented: “While we remain a strong spot charter market player, we decided to lock this second 3-years period time charter that further enhances the visibility of our future cash flows and supports our long term earning capability.”

