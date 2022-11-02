ContainersEuropeMiddle East

Safeen Feeders moves for Blystad boxship resale

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 2, 2022
Abu Dhabi Ports

Rapidly expanding Safeen Feeders has moved for a resale. Alphaliner reports the Abu Dhabi Ports subsidiary has swooped for the 1,800 teu Song Jaguar, one of three sister ships Arne Blystad-backed Songa Box has contracted China’s Huang Hai shipyard to build.

As well as 10 boxships, Safeen Feeders, established in 2020, has also entered the tanker and dry bulk trades.

Songa Box was created after Blystad sold Songa Containers to MPC Container Ships last year.

