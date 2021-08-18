Saga Welco ship stuck in Canada due to smelter strike

A weeks-long strike at an aluminum smelter in British Columbia has left a Norwegian ship unable to leave the terminal or refuel. Both tugboat operators and employees of the fuel provider are refusing to cross picket lines.

The 2000-built Indiana arrived on July 17 at Rio Tinto’s Kitimat aluminum smelter and has been stuck there since, its crew not able to leave the ship due to Covid-19 restrictions. The vessel is now running short of low-sulphur marine fuel required to be docked in Canada.

The ship’s captain sent a request on August 15 to both Rio Tinto and the Unifor union local to allow the ship to replenish its fuel supply.

Fearing social-media condemnation if they cross the union picket line, according to an article in The Toronto Star, employees of Northwest Fuels, the only supplier on Canada’s Pacific coast of low-sulphur marine fuel to foreign-flag ships, will not refuel the ship.

Shipping company Saga Welco, the owner of the Indiana, said its vessel is an “innocent party” in this situation. “We look forward to a quick and amicable resolution so the vessel can complete cargo loading,” said a company spokesperson.