SAIC Anji Logistics books car carrier trio at Jiangnan

SAIC Anji Logistics, the shipping subsidiary of car maker SAIC Motor has returned to Jiangnan Shipyard with a new contract for three additional car carrier newbuilds.

The order for the 7,800 ceu LNG dual-fuel trio follows a tender in March and two 7,600 units ordered at a CSSC-affiliated yard earlier this year for $85m and set to deliver in 2024.

The Shanghai-based shipyard will bank around $270m from the new deal, with deliveries expected in 2024 and 2025.

Anji Logistics currently operates 31 car carriers, including 12 river vessels, 13 seagoing ships for domestic trade and six dedicated ships for foreign trade, forming the largest carmaker-owned fleet in China.