SAIC Anji Logistics sets sights on more car carrier newbuilds

SAIC Anji Logistics is in the market for more car carrier newbuilds as Chinese carmakers step up efforts to explore overseas markets.

The shipping subsidiary of automaker SAIC Motor is looking to build seven 8,900 ceu dual-fuel ships, with the first delivery expected by October 2025.

The move follows the order for the 7,800 ceu LNG dual-fuel trio and two 7,600 units ordered at a CSSC-affiliated Jiangnan Shipyard earlier this year, with deliveries expected in 2024 and 2025.

The company currently operates 31 ships, including 12 river vessels, 13 seagoing for domestic trade and six dedicated ships for foreign trade, forming the largest carmaker-owned fleet in China.

China’s vehicle exports reached 2m units for the first time this year, becoming the second highest in the world. Total exports in the first three quarters reached 2.12m units, up 55% year-on-year and more than the total in 2021.