Sailors’ Society finally finds a new CEO

After a 16-month gap Sailors’ Society will finally have a new CEO this September. This September Sara Baade will take the post at the UK charity vacated by Stuart Rivers in May last year. Baade is currently the CEO of the The Army Families Foundation. Her career also includes working as a senior civil servant for the Department of Business Innovation and Skills, a directorship at the charity UK Skills and substantial experience in investment banking.

“Sailors’ Society is a charity that not only delivers a real positive difference to seafarers, but also to the wider seafaring community and I couldn’t be more honoured and excited to join and lead the charity going forwards,” Baade said of her new appointment.

Following Rivers’ departure from Sailors’ Society, the charity had been run by its COO Sandra Welch. However, she left two months ago to take up the post of CEO of another UK shipping charity, Seafarers Hospital Society.