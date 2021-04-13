Saipem adds $350m to Qatargas project backlog

Italian offshore engineering specialist Saipem has secured additional scope of work on Qatargas’ North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Project.

Saipem said the new deal Qatargas excercised as an option is worth approximately $350m and is related to rerouting of the hydrocarbons from an existing wellhead platform through the new facilities as an existing pipeline is being decommissioned.

Under the contract, Saipem will carry out the construction of two additional riser platforms, two additional connecting bridges with existing wellhead platforms, two corrosion resistant carbon steel cladded intra-field pipelines with a length of 13 km overall and the decommissioning of the existing pipeline.

Works associated with the exercise of the options will be fully integrated with the project activities of two contract awards announced earlier this year for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore and the North Field Production Sustainability Pipeline.

Saipem is already working on project engineering and site preparation activities.