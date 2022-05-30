EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Saipem and Havfram mull offshore wind tie-up

May 30, 2022
Saipem

Italian offshore contractor Saipem and its Norwegian counterpart, Havfram, are looking into a potential collaboration in developing and constructing offshore wind farms.

Under a non-binding agreement, penned between Saipem, Havfram Holding, and HVAS Invest Kappa, a holding company controlled by Havfram’s majority owner, HitecVision, the two companies will evaluate integrating a range of construction and operational services based on their competence and expertise.

Saipem said the move is consistent with its 2022-25 strategic plan in that it aims at strengthening its value proposition for the offshore wind market by identifying new and more profitable ways of execution, organisational and management models, and also through the integration of the latest generation installation assets such as jackups. The agreement also corresponds to Havfram’s objective to accelerate growth in its EPCI and service-oriented offering toward offshore wind.

The parties will set up a joint team to study and develop the technical, organisational, financial and valuation aspects of the possible collaboration, targeting, if the conditions are met, to reach a detailed definition of the business model and a final agreement by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

