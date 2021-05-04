EuropeOffshore

Saipem appoints new CEO

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Saipem

Italian energy services giant Saipem has appointed Francesco Caio as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO) and general manager.

Caio, who takes over from Stefano Cao, became chairman of Saipem in 2018 and in 2020 he was also appointed chairman of the board of ITA (Italia Trasporti Aerei).

From 2014 to 2017, he was CEO of Poste Italiane, leading the company through the largest IPO in Europe in 2015 and the largest in Italy in the last 10 years.

In addition, Saipem has appointed Silvia Merlo, Francesco Caio, Roberto Diacetti, Alessandra Ferone, Patrizia Michela Giangualano, Pier Francesco Ragni, Marco Reggiani, Paul Simon Schapira, and Paola Tagliavini to the board of directors.

Silvia Merlo has been selected as chairman at the joint proposal of the major shareholders Eni and CDP Industria.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button