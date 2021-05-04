Saipem appoints new CEO

Italian energy services giant Saipem has appointed Francesco Caio as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO) and general manager.

Caio, who takes over from Stefano Cao, became chairman of Saipem in 2018 and in 2020 he was also appointed chairman of the board of ITA (Italia Trasporti Aerei).

From 2014 to 2017, he was CEO of Poste Italiane, leading the company through the largest IPO in Europe in 2015 and the largest in Italy in the last 10 years.

In addition, Saipem has appointed Silvia Merlo, Francesco Caio, Roberto Diacetti, Alessandra Ferone, Patrizia Michela Giangualano, Pier Francesco Ragni, Marco Reggiani, Paul Simon Schapira, and Paola Tagliavini to the board of directors.

Silvia Merlo has been selected as chairman at the joint proposal of the major shareholders Eni and CDP Industria.