Saipem awarded $1.1bn worth of new contracts

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded two new offshore contracts in Australia and Guyana, worth $1.1bn.

The first contract is from Woodside for the Scarborough project in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia. Saipem will complete the export trunkline coating and installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field with the onshore plant.

The Scarborough gas resource will be developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 430 km export trunkline to a second LNG train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility. The development will be among the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG globally. The first cargo is expected to be delivered in 2026.

The work assigned to Saipem is relevant to coating, transportation and installation of the trunkline, at a maximum water depth of 1,400 m, including the fabrication and installation of the line structures and of the pipeline end termination in 950-meter water depth. Offshore operations are planned to start in mid-2023 and will be mainly conducted by the Castorone vessel.

The second contract has been assigned to Saipem by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the Yellowtail development project located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of around 1,800 m.

The contract relates to the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers & flowlines (SURF).

Yellowtail is intended to be a greenfield development project encompassing subsea drilling centres, linked to new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Saipem’s flagship vessel FDS2 will conduct the offshore operations while Saipem’s fabrication facility in Guyana will build the deepwater structural elements.