Saipem awarded $1bn Qatargas contract

Saipem has received a letter of award from Qatargas for a new contract worth over $1bn for works at the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project located offshore and onshore the North-East coast of the Qatar peninsula.

The contract follows Qatargas signing a letter of intent with Saipem for the works in February.

The latest contract entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore export trunklines and related onshore tie-in works and is part of the development of the North Field production plateau, which also includes the EPCI of offshore facilities previously awarded to Saipem in February.

Project completion is expected by mid-2024.

“This additional contract awarded by our key client Qatargas strengthens our consolidated relationship and represents a further proof of the trust in Saipem’s ability to deliver challenging projects and is a sign of success of our positioning strategy in Qatar. We are very proud to increase our contribution to such a strategic development for the country,” said Stefano Porcari, Saipem’s COO of E&C Offshore Division.