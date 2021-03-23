EuropeOffshore

Saipem awarded $1bn Qatargas contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 23, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Saipem

Saipem has received a letter of award from Qatargas for a new contract worth over $1bn for works at the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project located offshore and onshore the North-East coast of the Qatar peninsula. 

The contract follows Qatargas signing a letter of intent with Saipem for the works in February.

The latest contract entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore export trunklines and related onshore tie-in works and is part of the development of the North Field production plateau, which also includes the EPCI of offshore facilities  previously awarded to Saipem in February. 

Project completion is expected by mid-2024.

“This additional contract awarded by our key client Qatargas strengthens our consolidated relationship and represents a further proof of the trust in Saipem’s ability to deliver challenging projects and is a sign of success of our positioning strategy in Qatar. We are very proud to increase our contribution to such a strategic development for the country,” said Stefano Porcari, Saipem’s COO of E&C Offshore Division.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 23, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button