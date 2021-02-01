Saipem awarded French offshore wind contract

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded a contract by Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados SAS (EODC) for the Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm in Normandy, France.

The contract, worth around €460m ($555m), is subject to a notice to proceed which is contingent upon EODC making a positive final investment decision.

EODC is sponsored by a consortium of EDF Renewables, Enbridge subsidiary EIH, and wpd Offshore France.

The project entails the design, construction and installation works for 64 foundations bearing an equivalent number of turbines. The foundations consist of large steel monopiles with transition pieces, to be fabricated in Europe and installed by the crane vessel Saipem 3000 .