EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Saipem awarded French offshore wind contract

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoFebruary 2, 2021
0 19 Less than a minute
Saipem

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded a contract by Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados SAS (EODC) for the Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm in Normandy, France.

The contract, worth around €460m ($555m), is subject to a notice to proceed which is contingent upon EODC making a positive final investment decision.

EODC is sponsored by a consortium of EDF Renewables, Enbridge subsidiary EIH, and wpd Offshore France.

The project entails the design, construction and installation works for 64 foundations bearing an equivalent number of turbines. The foundations consist of large steel monopiles with transition pieces, to be fabricated in Europe and installed by the crane vessel Saipem 3000.

Tags
Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoFebruary 2, 2021
0 19 Less than a minute
Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button