Saipem awarded Ichthys FEED contract

Italian engineering firm Saipem has been awarded a contract to conduct booster compression module (BCM) front end engineering and design services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys Liquified Natural Gas Field Development.

The BCM will be installed onto the Ichthys Explorer offshore central processing facility.

Saipem’s work scope comprises the BCM front end engineering and includes the option to provide a lump sum price to execute the full EPC scope from detailed design through to fabrication and load out.

Gianalberto Secchi, Saipem E&C Offshore Area Manager North Pacific/East Indian Ocean, commented: “This contract furthers our sustainable presence in this strategic market.”

Earlier in the month, McDermott International was awarded a FEED contract for a booster compression module for the facility.