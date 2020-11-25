EuropeOffshore

Saipem awarded Ichthys FEED contract

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 26, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Italian engineering firm Saipem has been awarded a contract to conduct booster compression module (BCM) front end engineering and design services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys Liquified Natural Gas Field Development.

The BCM will be installed onto the Ichthys Explorer offshore central processing facility.

Saipem’s work scope comprises the BCM front end engineering and includes the option to provide a lump sum price to execute the full EPC scope from detailed design through to fabrication and load out.

Gianalberto Secchi, Saipem E&C Offshore Area Manager North Pacific/East Indian Ocean, commented: “This contract furthers our sustainable presence in this strategic market.”

Earlier in the month, McDermott International was awarded a FEED contract for a booster compression module for the facility.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 26, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button