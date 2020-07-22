Saipem awarded several offshore wind contracts

Saipem has been awarded new offshore wind contracts for projects currently under development off the coasts of the UK and France worth a total value of over €90m ($103m).

A statement from the Italian contractor specifies that Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms, a joint venture between Equinor and SSE Renewables, has awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of two offshore High Voltage Direct Current platforms for the first two phases of the Dogger Bank project, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B. Both platforms will have a capacity of 1.2 GW and will consist of a ca. 2,900-ton jacket and a ca. 8,500-ton topside.

Dogger Bank will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm when completed and is located over 130km off the north east coast of England.

Saipem has also been awarded an installation contract by Seaway 7 related to the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, a 1,075MW joint venture project between SSE Renewables (49%) and Total (51%) off the east coast of Scotland. The scope of work entails the installation of 114 foundations for an equivalent number of wind turbines.

Lastly, Saipem has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the jacket and topside of the offshore substation at St-Brieuc offshore wind farm, located in Brittany, France, which is being developed by Ailes Marines, part of the Iberdrola group. All project management and engineering activities shall be executed by Saipem SA, Saipem’s French subsidiary established in Paris.

All these offshore installation projects will be carried out by the crane vessel Saipem 7000 .