Saipem books CIMC jackup for Saudi Aramco contract

Ocean Challenger, the asset management company of CIMC, has recently entered into a charter contract with Italy’s Saipem for the 2022-built jackup drilling rig Gulf Driller VII .

The rig, which will be renamed Perro Negro 11, is scheduled to be deployed to the Middle East by August for modifications, before executing the drilling contract for Saudi Aramco by the end of 2022.

“The signing of the contract for Perro Negro 11 enhances the long-term relationship between CIMC and Saipem, by which CIMC Raffles will continue to provide customised and value-added services to the clients,” the company said in a release.

CIMC, with its asset management companies, is currently providing global operations and management of offshore assets with established offices in China, Singapore, the Netherlands and Norway. The rig fleet consists of more than 10 semi-submersibles and jackups. The two remaining sister rigs Gulf Driller VI and Gulf Driller VIII have been in operation in Mexico since 2019.