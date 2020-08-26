Saipem brought in to develop wind farm off Italy

Saipem will co-develop a wind farm in the Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Ravenna, adding to its presence in the development of offshore wind in Italy.

The Italian contractor announced it has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Agnes and QINT’X.

Saipem’s work scope will involve the installation of around 56 turbines on fixed foundations on the seabed at two different sites, one located more than 8 nm from the shore, and the other more than 12 miles from the shore.

Innovative technologies will also be used such as floating solar technology, which is part of Saipem’s XSIGHT division dedicated to developing innovative solutions to speed up decarbonisation process in the energy sector.

The project will also offer the opportunity to find an alternative solution to decommissioning O&G platforms in the Adriatic Sea.