Saipem lands $800m in offshore drilling contracts

Italy’s Saipem has won new offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and West Africa with a combined total value of approximately $800m.

In the Middle East, two new contracts have been awarded for two jackup rigs, the Perro Negro 12 and Perro Negro 13, chartered by third parties for drilling and workover activities. The contract for the first unit is for five years with two optional years attached, while the second unit has been booked for three years plus one optional year. The drilling campaigns are set to start between the third and fourth quarters of 2023. In addition, a five-year extension has been secured for the jackup Sea Lion 7.

In West Africa, Saipem has been awarded two contracts in the ultra-deepwater segment for drilling operations with the sixth-generation drillship Saipem 12000. The first contract has been awarded by Eni offshore Ivory Coast and is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022. The second contract has been awarded by Azule Energy for drilling, completion and testing of development and exploration wells offshore Angola in Block 15/06 operated by Eni. The contract will have the duration necessary to drill and complete 12 firm wells and include the possibility of an extension for an optional term. The project is scheduled to start in 2023.

Year-to-date, Saipem has been awarded new contracts in the offshore drilling segment for a total amount of about €1,6bn equivalent.