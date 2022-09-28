Saipem lands $957m in Ivory Coast contracts

Saipem has been awarded two new contracts by ENI worth approximately €1bn ($957m) for the Baleine phase 1 project, for the development of the relative oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast.

The contracts have been assigned by the ENI Cote d’Ivoire-Petroci consortium for the Baleine Phase 1 Project, for the development of the relative oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast located at a 1,200m water depth.

The first contract entails engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) activities of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and of an onshore gas pipeline for the connection to the distribution grid.

The offshore laying of flexible lines, risers and umbilicals will be executed by Saipem’s flagship vessel FDS2 and the development of the project will be on a fast-track basis. The start of operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second contract encompasses activities regarding the refurbishment of the Firenze FPSO vessel, plus ten years of operations and maintenance services of the vessel.

The Baleine prospect represents the largest commercial discovery in the country in the last 20 years and it will contribute to energy production in Ivory Coast, strengthening the country’s role as a regional energy hub. Saipem contributed to the discovery of the field thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.