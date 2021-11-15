EuropeOffshore

Saipem lands Australia and Turkey contracts worth more than $600m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 15, 2021
Saipem

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has been awarded two new offshore deals for transportation and installation activities worth more than $600m.

The first contract was awarded by Chevron Australia for the Jansz-lo compression project, the gas field located around 200 km offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of some 1,400 m. Offshore operations are planned to commence in 2024 and they will be carried out by the 2014-built pipelay crane vessel Saipem Constellation.

The second contract regards the Sakarya gas field development project, the first deepwater natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Black Sea, about 175 km offshore the coast of Eregli. The contract entails the transportation and installation of pipelines to 2,200 m water depth. The offshore operations are to begin in spring 2022 and will be conducted mainly by the 2012-built pipelayer Castorone.

Francesco Caio, CEO and general manager of Saipem, commented: “The award of these two important contracts highlights our solid expertise in subsea installation and our world-class assets as well as being a tangible sign of recovery of the offshore market. These new contracts in the gas sector, a fundamental element of the energy transition, provide solid indications of the improvement in demand and testify to Saipem’s capability of offering solutions in line with its clients’ needs.”

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

