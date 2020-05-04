Saipem lands Baltic Sea pipeline contract

Saipem lands Baltic Sea pipeline contract

May 4th, 2020

Italian offshore contractor Saipem has been awarded a contract by Gaz-System worth around €280m ($306m) for the transportation and installation of a natural gas pipeline between Denmark and Poland in the Baltic Sea.

The Baltic Pipe Project is a strategic infrastructure project developed by a joint venture between Gaz-System and Energinet.dk to create a new inter-European gas corridor that will supply gas directly from Norway to the markets in Poland, Denmark and neighbouring countries.

The contract signed by Saipem UK comprises approximately 275 km of 36 inch concrete-coated pipeline between Denmark and Poland to be installed by Saipem S-lay vessels. The contract also includes microtunneling and civil works activities in Denmark and Poland, extensive rockdumping, as well as pre and post-lay trenching and backfilling activities. Works under the contract will commence immediately.

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

