Saipem launches technology for offshore production of green hydrogen

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has launched a technological solution for the production of green hydrogen that combines various renewable energy sources, such as floating wind, floating solar and marine energy, into a single system.

Called SUISO, the technology will power together or individually, electrolyzes installed on existing offshore platforms for the production of green hydrogen. The technology allows the conversion of oil & gas offshore facilities which have now reached the end of their life cycle.

Francesco Caio, CEO of Saipem, commented: “The SUISO brand is an example of Saipem’s ability to find innovative and sustainable solutions to lead its clients in the energy transition. The solution is adaptable to the changing characteristics of the marine sites and to the different production needs. The know-how gained in the design and execution of infrastructures and technologically advanced plants allows Saipem to cover the green hydrogen production value chain and to be a strategic partner in the path towards a net zero economy.”

SUISO will find its first application in the Agnes project, the offshore energy hub that Saipem, in partnership with Qint’x, intends to build off the Adriatic coast of Ravenna.