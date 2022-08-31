Saipem names new CEO as Caio steps down with immediate effect

Francesco Caio has resigned as a board member and chief executive officer of Italian energy services giant Saipem with immediate effect.

Caio was appointed as Saipem CEO in 2021 and led the Milan-headquartered firm through struggles to adjust to the energy transition and increased project costs during the pandemic that resulted in a hefty profit warning in January this year.

Saipem said Caio had resigned “as he considered completed, with the first half-year results, his role to reposition and relaunch the company”.

The company logged first-half 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €321m ($326m), up from a loss of €266m at the same time last year.

Caio has been replaced by Alessandro Puliti who will also continue in his current role as general manager of the group.

Before joining Saipem in February this year, Puliti spent around 30 years at Agip and then its and Saipem’s parent Eni, serving as chief operating officer for natural resources and chief upstream officer.