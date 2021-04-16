Saipem picks Harland & Wolff for offshore wind job

Italian offshore engineering specialist Saipem has contracted UK yard Harland & Wolff for the fabrication and load-out of eight jacket foundations for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind project in the UK.

The £26m ($36m) contract is due to commence from July 1 2021 and should create around 290 direct and indirect jobs, Harland & Wolff said.

The works will principally be conducted at Harland and Wolff’s newly acquired Methil facilities in Scotland. If needed, Harland & Wolff said it will spread additional workstreams within the contract across its three other sites in Belfast, Arnish and Appledore.

“I believe that this contract paves the way for the execution and delivery of future fabrication contracts, a significant number of which are currently in advanced negotiations,” said John Wood, CEO of the yard’s parent, InfraStrata.

The 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm is being developed approximately 15 km off the Fife coast in Scotland, UK. The project is jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and Irish energy company ESB.

Saipem secured the Neart na Gaoithe EPCI contract in November 2019. The contract includes 54 steel foundation jackets for an equivalent number of wind turbines with a capacity of around 8 MW each, two steel foundation jackets for the offshore electrical substations and the transportation and installation of the relevant topsides. In addition to Harland & Wolff, the jackets will be manufactured at a Saipem-owned yard.