Saipem scores $900m Angola deal

Italian energy services contractor Saipem has bagged three new deals from the New Gas Consortium for work on the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields development project off the northwest coast of Angola.

The project is Angola’s first non-associated gas development that includes two offshore wellhead platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to the Angola LNG plant for the marketing of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes. Project execution activities will start in 2022 with the first gas planned for 2026.

Under two offshore contracts and one onshore, worth around $900m in total, Saipem will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), including hook-up and commissioning assistance, of the Quiluma platform and of the relevant onshore natural gas processing plant.

The New Gas Consortium partners encompass Eni as the operator, Chevron affiliate CABGOC, Sonangol P&P, BP and TotalEnergies. In March 2022, Eni signed an agreement with BP to form a joint venture company called Azule Energy, combining both companies’ businesses in Angola.