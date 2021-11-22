Saipem seals $940m subsea contract with Petrobras

Saipem has won a new contract worth $940m from Petrobras to install a rigid-riser-based subsea system for the Búzios 7 project in the pre-salt field located about 200 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at a depth of about 2,000 m.

The contract includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the steel lazy wave risers and the corresponding interconnection flowlines between the 15 subsea wells and the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, as well as the related service lines and control umbilicals.

Saipem will also be responsible for the supply and installation of the anchors of the FPSO unit and for its connection to the field.

In July last year, Saipem landed an EPCI contract from Petrobras for the Búzios 5 project, including the steel lazy wave risers and the corresponding interconnection flowlines between all the wells and the FPSO unit.

“This project is further important evidence of a new investment cycle and of Saipem’s competitiveness in projects with high technological content. The contract also confirms the trust placed in Saipem by major clients such as Petrobras for the realisation of projects central to their strategies, as well as it confirms the solid position of the company in geographic areas with significant development prospects,” said Francesco Caio, Saipem’s CEO and general manager.