Saipem seals framework agreement with Equinor

Saipem has signed a two-year frame agreement with Equinor covering engineering services worldwide encompassing feasibility and conceptual studies, FEED, detailed engineering and related follow-on and support for R&D activities, as well as assistance to Equinor for upcoming projects, including new energy-related projects in the onshore, offshore and floating wind sectors.

“The scope of the Frame Agreement extends, but is not limited, to offshore trunklines including landfalls and flowlines, onshore pipelines, components, subsea structures, field layout and routing design for products such as umbilicals, cables, static flexibles and power cables,” the Italian contractor said in a statement.

Saipem and Equinor have been collaborating for over a decade backed by frame agreements, namely those regarding transportation and installation as well as subsea construction works.