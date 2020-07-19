Saipem seals new Scarabeo 8 deal with Vår Energi

Saipem’s 2012-built semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 8 will restart in Norwegian waters after Saipem and Vår Energi have reached an agreement for the execution of 4 wells to be drilled in the Barents Sea and in the North Sea.

The activities had been postponed due to the market downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

Marco Toninelli, COO of the onshore drilling division at Saipem, commented: “Saipem expresses great satisfaction for having reached this important agreement and for resuming operations with an important customer, despite the current difficult times we are all facing.”

Operations will start in the fourth quarter of 2020.