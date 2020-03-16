Home Sector Offshore Saipem snaps up Solstad pipelay vessel March 16th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Offshore

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has decided to buy Solstad Offshore’s pipelay vessel DLB Norce Endeavour .

The ship has been on charter from Solstad Offshore since December 2019, with a purchase option in the charter included.

“Saipem has now decided to declare the purchase option for DLB Norce Endeavour. Delivery of the vessel to Saipem is scheduled to April 2020,” Norway-based Solstad Offshore said.

The sale price of the vessel, which is currently moored near the Karimunbesar Island in Indonesia, was not disclosed.

The 146m long barge can accommodate a crew of 256 and was built in Singapore by Keppel shipyard in 2010.