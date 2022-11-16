EuropeGreater ChinaMiddle EastOffshoreShipyards

Saipem taps CIMC for one more jackup in Middle East

Ocean Challenger, the asset management company of Chinese yard CIMC, has secured a new charter deal from Saipem for the 2019-built jackup rig Gulf Driller IV.

The rig will be deployed in the Middle East, where Saipem recently won new offshore drilling contracts for two units commencing between the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The Gulf Driller IV will most likely be renamed Perro Negro 12 or Perro Negro 13 after its delivery and go on a contract for either five or three years, excluding options. 

Saipem and CIMC entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in June this year, which has already seen the delivery of the 2022-built Gulf Driller VII, renamed Perro Negro 11, for a contract with Saudi Aramco. 

“The new cooperation further strengthens the long-standing relationships between CIMC and Saipem in their joint efforts to explore regional markets,” Ocean Challenger said in a release.

