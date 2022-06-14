Saipem teams with Trevi to advance offshore wind foundation drilling 

Italian energy services contractor Saipem and fellow foundations specialist Trevi have joined forces to develop a design of two drilling systems for large diameter foundation holes for wind farms.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Trevi and Saipem said they will develop a design that can cope with site-specific geotechnical and geophysical data pertaining to the locations to be drilled, to identify the most appropriate drilling strategy and, consequently, the most appropriate technology.

The agreement with Trevi also covers the possibility of jointly developing drilling equipment that should then be operated by Saipem, leveraging on Trevi’s expertise and know-how on foundations in executing wind farm projects.

The MoU, which follows the non-binding agreement with Havfram to evaluate potential cooperation in the offshore wind business, is said to be consistent with Saipem’s 2022-25 strategic plan since it aims at strengthening Saipem’s value proposition for offshore wind, a sizeable market which is expected to grow by over 30% in its strategic plan horizon.