Saipem wins $4.5bn contract from Qatargas

Adis AjdinOctober 20, 2022
QatarEnergy

Italy’s Saipem Saipem has won a $4.5bn contract from Qatargas for the compression facilities package involving its North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) project off the northeast coast of Qatar. 

The contract, the largest in the Milan-headquartered company’s history, involves the engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes aimed at sustaining the production of the North Field.

Saipem said the project includes two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms ever built, flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters and interface modules.

The record-breaking deal for Saipem follows the award in early 2021 related to offshore facilities for the extraction and transportation of natural gas for the same field. 

